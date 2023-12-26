Antetokounmpo is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets due to right calf injury management.

Antetokounmpo hasn't missed a game since Nov. 15, though the Bucks still won in Toronto. In 19 games since, Antetokounmpo has averaged 31.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks. If he misses his second game of the year Wednesday, more minutes could be in store for Bobby Portis, Andre Jackson, MarJon Beauchamp and other forwards.