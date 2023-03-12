Antetokounmpo (hand) is questionable for Monday's game against Sacramento.

Antetokounmpo has missed the last three games due to right hand soreness but will be in the mix to return Monday. However, the Bucks play a back-to-back set to begin the week, so it's possible the 28-year-old is held out for at least one of the legs, especially considering the various injuries he's dealt with in recent weeks. If Antetokounmpo remains out Monday, Bobby Portis should continue to see increased run for the Bucks.