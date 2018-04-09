Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable Monday vs. Magic
Antetokounmpo (ankle) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Magic, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Antetokounmpo sat out Saturday's matchup against the Knicks with a sprained right ankle and the Bucks have yet to issue an update regarding his availability for Monday's contest. At this point, it seems likely the superstar forward will test the ankle out during pregame warmups before a decision is made, so we may not get something official until closer to tip-off. While the Bucks have clinched a playoff spot, they are still fighting for seeding, so a return from Antetokounmpo would be welcomed. Jabari Parker drew the start in his place Saturday and would likely do so again if Antetokounmpo can't give it a go.
