Antetokounmpo has been added to the injury report as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Jazz due to left knee soreness.

Antentokounmpo wasn't initially included on the report but has been added, which generally isn't a great sign regarding availability. Still, it will be worth monitoring the Greek Freak's status as the contest approaches. If he can't play, Bobby Portis seems the likely candidate to join the starting lineup.