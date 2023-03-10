Antetokounmpo (hand) is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Warriors.
Antetokounmpo could miss his third straight game Tuesday with right hand soreness. Bobby Portis has been inserted into the starting five in the superstar forward's absence. If Antetokounmpo is ruled out against Golden State, his next chance to suit up will be Monday's matchup with Sacramento.
