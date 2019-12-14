Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable Saturday

Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to right quad soreness and an illness.

Antetokounmpo missed Wednesday's game victory over the Pelicans due to right quad soreness, so this is nothing new. While the injury does not sound serious, the Bucks may opt to err on the side of caution in order to avoid a lingering issue. Ersan Ilyasova would presumably replace him in the starting lineup if he is unable to go, while D.J. Wilson could also see an increased workload. Still, more clarity surrounding his status should come as tip-off approaches.