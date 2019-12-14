Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable Saturday
Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to right quad soreness and an illness.
Antetokounmpo missed Wednesday's game victory over the Pelicans due to right quad soreness, so this is nothing new. While the injury does not sound serious, the Bucks may opt to err on the side of caution in order to avoid a lingering issue. Ersan Ilyasova would presumably replace him in the starting lineup if he is unable to go, while D.J. Wilson could also see an increased workload. Still, more clarity surrounding his status should come as tip-off approaches.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play as expected•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Upgraded to probable•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Listed as questionable•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Falls just shy of triple-double•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Leads way in win over Clippers•
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...