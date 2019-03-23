Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable Sunday
Antetokounmpo (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Cavaliers.
Antetokounmpo has missed two of the past three games due to a sprained right ankle, and the injury is apparently still giving him some discomfort. He'll likely go through pregame warmups before determining if he'll take the court.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominates in return•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially questionable Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.