Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable Sunday

Antetokounmpo (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Cavaliers.

Antetokounmpo has missed two of the past three games due to a sprained right ankle, and the injury is apparently still giving him some discomfort. He'll likely go through pregame warmups before determining if he'll take the court.

