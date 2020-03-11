Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable Thursday vs. Celtics
Antetokounmpo (knee) is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Celtics.
Antetokounmpo was able to practice Wednesday, which was a highly-encouraging sign following the diagnosis of a sprained left knee. That said, if the MVP favorite is out for a second straight contest, Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton would take on the bulk of the playmaking responsibilities, while Ersan Ilyasova and Marvin Williams could be in line for extra minutes.
