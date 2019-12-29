Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable vs. Bulls

Antetokounmpo (back) is considered questionable for Monday's matchup against Chicago, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The MVP has missed the last two games with what the team is calling a sore back, but it's worth noting that those contests came against inferior competition in the Hawks and the Magic. It's unclear just how bothersome the back soreness is, but Antetokounmpo will have a chance to get back on the floor as Milwaukee seeks its third straight win after losing in Philadelphia in Christmas Day.