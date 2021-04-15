Antetokounmpo (knee) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Hawks.
The two-time MVP has missed six games in a row with left knee soreness, but he could return Thursday. If he does, there's a chance he'll be on a minutes limit. If he's out again, Bobby Portis remains a strong candidate to start.
