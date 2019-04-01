Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable vs. Nets
Antetokounmpo (ankle) is considered questionable for Monday's game against Brooklyn, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Antetokounmpo has been dealing with a minor ankle issue that's kept him out of a few contests down the stretch -- including Sunday's one-point loss to Atlanta -- and the Bucks will wait until closer to game-time to see how the ankle progresses. In his last game Thursday against the Clippers, Antetokounmpo had 34 points, nine rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes.
