Antetokounmpo (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Timberwolves.

Antetokounmpo practiced fully Tuesday, so he's on the verge of a return. He's missed the past five games with knee soreness, prompting Bobby Portis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo to see more action. If he returns Wednesday, it's possible he'll be on a minutes limit.