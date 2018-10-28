Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable with head injury

Antetokounmpo (head) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Raptors.

Antetokounmpo's injury is officially listed as a head contusion amid concerns he suffered a concussion in Saturday's game against the Magic. It appears that he avoided a concussion, but the injury designation suggests the Bucks won't be taking any chances as they monitor him leading up to tipoff Monday.

