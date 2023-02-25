Antetokounmpo is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Suns due to a right quad contusion.

Antetokounmpo reportedly left Friday's win over the Heat in the first quarter due to a knee injury, but he's now being listed with a quadriceps bruise. This is certainly a positive development for the MVP candidate, but he may still miss at least one contest to manage the issue. If that's the case, Bobby Portis, Jae Crowder and Joe Ingles would all be candidates for increased roles, but the Bucks would presumably rely more on Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton to lead the offense.