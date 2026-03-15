Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Quickly returns to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (leg) returned to the bench during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Pacers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo went to the locker room with medical staff at the start of the fourth quarter, but his return to the bench indicates that he'll be available to re-enter the game. The two-time MVP has played 23 minutes and is up to 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.
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