Antetokounmpo scored 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT) with eight rebounds and five assists in a 122-114 loss to the Celtics on Friday.

Antetokounmpo failed to score 20 points for the second consecutive game. The forward struggled to get going, scoring just four first-half points, and he didn't play in the fourth quarter with the Celtics having a commanding lead. Antetokounmpo was playing some of his best basketball, recording three 30-point games and three triple-doubles in his first five games post-All-Star break. He was then forced to miss one game due to a knee injury, and he hasn't gotten back into his rhythm in the two games since. Look for the reigning-MVP to get back on track Saturday against the Knicks.