Antetokounmpo finished Thursday's 120-109 win over Atlanta with 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, three steals and a blocked shot over 25 minutes.

Antetokounmpo missed Milwaukee's previous six contests due to a knee issue, and he posted a modest stat line in his return Thursday. That can be partly attributed to limited playing time (25 minutes), and the good news is that the superstar forward didn't appear to experience any setbacks. Expect Antetokounmpo to build back toward his season averages of 28.5 points, 11.2 boards, and 6.1 assists as he builds back his rhythm following the six-game layoff.