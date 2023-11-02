Antetokounmpo posted 16 points (5-11 FG, 6-9 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 130-111 loss to the Raptors.
The Bucks came out flat in their first road game of the season and never got on track, and Antetokounmpo posted his worst numbers on the young season as a result. The rest of the Milwaukee starting unit is still adjusting to the presence of Damian Lillard, and it's noticeable in Giannis' offensive performance -- through four games, his 24,5 points per game and 17.0 FG attempts per game would be his lowest marks since 2016-17.
