Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Racks up another double-double

Antetokounmpo had 33 points (12-17 FG), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 135-127 win at Atlanta.

The reigning MVP has scored 33 points in back-to-back contests, and he has scored at least 30 points while grabbing 10 or more rebounds in eight of his last nine outings. He is currently averaging career-high marks in points (30.5), rebounds (13.8), assists (6.0), three-pointers made (1.4) and field-goal percentage (58.9) per game this season.