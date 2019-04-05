Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Rains 45 points on 76ers

Antetokounmpo produced 45 points (13-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 16-21FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and five blocks across 35 minutes in the Bucks' win over the 76ers on Thursday.

Antetokounmpo delivered a monster effort with 45 points generated from efficient shooting from the floor and 16 made free-throws. He also added 13 boards for a double-double, handed out six assists and swatted five shots. The MVP candidate has been incredibly productive this year and should stay hot over the final few days of the NBA season as the Bucks look to clinch the number-one seed in the Eastern Conference.