Antetokounmpo supplied 30 points (11-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-12 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 116-114 win over the Mavericks.

Antetokounmpo took advantage of a favorable matchup against the Mavericks and reached the 30-point mark for the third straight game. He did more than just score, though, as he also supplied value with his contributions in other categories. The star forward, who continues to navigate a knee injury, is averaging a robust line of 31.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per game since the beginning of November to extend his impressive start to the season.