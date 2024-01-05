Antetokounmpo had 44 points (19-28 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes during Thursday's 125-121 victory over the Spurs.

Antetokounmpo led all players in Thursday's contest in scoring and rebounds while adding a pair of steals and ending three assists short of a triple-double in a winning effort. Antetokounmpo has surpassed the 40-point mark in five games this year, tallying a triple-double in four of those five contests and posting at least a double-double in all five games. Antetokounmpo has hauled in 10 or more boards in nine of his last 10 appearances.