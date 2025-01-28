Antetokounmpo (knee) will play Monday against Utah, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo was listed as probable leading up to Monday's matchup and has since been given the green light to suit up. The star forward has put up 30-plus points in three of his last four appearances, securing double-doubles in all four.
