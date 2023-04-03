Antetokounmpo supplied 33 points (13-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-13 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 victory over the 76ers.

It was another superb performance for Antetokounmpo, who's averaged 31.7 pointes, 12.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists following a one-game absence last week. Antetokounmpo trails only Nikola Jokic, Nikola Jokic and Nikola Vucevic in the league's double-double rankings.