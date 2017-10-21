Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Records another 30-point game

Antetokounmpo finished with 34 points (15-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight assists, eight rebounds, three steals and one block across 39 minutes during Friday's 116-97 loss to the Cavaliers.

Antetokounmpo has put together back-to-back MVP-caliber performances to begin the season, recording at least 30 points, eight assists and three steals in each while shooting over 50 percent from the field. Little doubt remains that he's one of the most valuable fantasy commodities out there and should be owned in seemingly every format.