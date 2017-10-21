Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Records another 30-point game
Antetokounmpo finished with 34 points (15-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight assists, eight rebounds, three steals and one block across 39 minutes during Friday's 116-97 loss to the Cavaliers.
Antetokounmpo has put together back-to-back MVP-caliber performances to begin the season, recording at least 30 points, eight assists and three steals in each while shooting over 50 percent from the field. Little doubt remains that he's one of the most valuable fantasy commodities out there and should be owned in seemingly every format.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Drops 37 points in regular season opener•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Debuts with 24 in preseason loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will make preseason debut Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Friday's game•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will sit out second preseason contest Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....