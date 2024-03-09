Antetokounmpo finished Friday's 123-122 loss to the Lakers with 34 points (14-23 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 14 rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes.

Antetokounmpo did everything he could to try to help his team to a win, leading Milwaukee in points and rebounds while tying for the team lead in assists. He recorded his eighth triple-double of the campaign and his first since Jan. 24. Antetokounmpo is averaging 34.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists through three games in March.