Antetokounmpo totaled 23 points (8-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-13 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Thursday's 110-96 win over the Raptors.

The Raptors knew how to neutralize the Bucks, and they were relentless in an attempt to contain the All-Star. Although he still posted a decent number, he fouled out of the game after dueling with Pascal Siakam and Norman Powell for most of the game. The Bucks have a decent chance to end their five-game skid against the Thunder on Friday, assuming that the weather does not cause a cancellation.