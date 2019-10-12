Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Records second-straight double-double
Antetokounmpo totaled 34 points (13-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and a steal across 23 minutes in Friday's 118-11 win over Dallas.
It was business as usual for Giannis, as he inflicted quite a bit of damage in only 23 minutes of court time. The Bucks look largely unchanged this season, and Giannis will be the linchpin on both ends of the court. He will be a likely MVP candidate as he tries to get the Bucks back into the playoffs this year.
