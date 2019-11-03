Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Records sixth double-double
Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 36 points (14-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, eight assists, four blocks and one steal in a 115-105 win against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.
Antetokounmpo recorded his sixth double-double to open up the season, as he continued his dominant start to the season. After fouling out in his first two games of the year, Antetokounmpo has reigned it in, being able to finish his fourth consecutive game by being whistled for just three fouls in 36 minutes. Also of note, the reigning MVP has made a 3-point shot in each of his last two games. Milwaukee plays the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.
