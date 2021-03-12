Antetokounmpo recorded 24 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block Thursday in a 134-101 win versus New York.

Antetokounmpo now owns five triple-doubles but logged his fifth in under 30 minutes (unlike the other four). He may not be a standout like during two previous seasons yet is still supplying elite overall value. Antetokounmpo has averaged 28.9 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists across 36 games with the Bucks so far this season.