Antetokounmpo recorded 24 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block Thursday in a 134-101 win versus New York.
Antetokounmpo now owns five triple-doubles but logged his fifth in under 30 minutes (unlike the other four). He may not be a standout like during two previous seasons yet is still supplying elite overall value. Antetokounmpo has averaged 28.9 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists across 36 games with the Bucks so far this season.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Named All-Star Game MVP•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 27 points in blowout loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Puts up 36 and 14 in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big double-double in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Sniffs triple-double in win•