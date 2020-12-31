Antetokounmpo had 26 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and one block in Wednesday's 119-108 loss to the Heat.

Little was required of Antetokounmpo in Tuesday's blowout win over Miami. But with Wednesday's competitive game, he exploded with his 19th career triple-double and first of the season. Even then, it was not enough and Antetokounmpo's Bucks will now conclude December with a 2-3 record.