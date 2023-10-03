Antetokounmpo expressed that he is healthy and ready for the season, Ben Steele of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Antetokounmpo was seen jumping around at Milwaukee's media day and casually noted that there is no maintenance plan needed following an offseason knee scope to clean up loose cartilage, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Despite his jovial activities, it's certainly possible that the Bucks ramp him up cautiously until the regular season begins.