Antetokounmpo fouled out of Monday's 121-106 loss to the Hawks after recording 27 points (8-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-18 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 27 points in the loss, but he wasn't up to his normal standards on offense, going just 8-for-21 from the field and 11-for-18 from the charity stripe. The superstar forward also turned the ball over a season-high eight times and finished below his campaign averages in both boards and assists. Antetokounmpo's performance was still plenty productive, and his struggles were likely at least partially due to rust -- he sat out each of Milwaukee's previous two contests, giving him a full week off the court prior to Monday.