Antetokounmpo finished with 35 points (13-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-16 FT), 15 rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Saturday's 123-115 victory over Miami.

Antetokounmpo missed only one shot over the first two quarters before entering the break with 18 points, six boards and four assists. He remained efficient in the second half, going 7-of-12 from the field for an additional 17 points as the Bucks took down Miami to win their seventh straight. Antetokounmpo led the contest in points (35), rebounds (15) and assists (11) while notching his third triple-double of the season. He's now scored at least 35 points in five straight games, shooting 61.3 percent from the field over that stretch.