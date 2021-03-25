Antetokounmpo (knee) was held to 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Celtics.

After missing a game with a knee sprain, Antetokounmpo managed to return, though he took a backseat in the scoring department. Still, Wednesday's performance was not a waste. While his streak of double-doubles and triple-doubles came to an end, Giannis still extended his streak of dishing out five or more assists to seven games, and he's now grabbed eight or more boards in 22 straight contests.