Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Remaining out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (knee) won't play Tuesday against the Mavericks.
Antetokounmpo continues to sit out due to a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise. The Bucks have failed to provide a timetable for the star forward's return, so he can be considered doubtful for Milwaukee's next game Wednesday in Houston until further notice.
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