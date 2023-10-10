Antetokounmpo (rest) won't play in Tuesday's preseason opener against the Grizzlies, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo will miss his second straight game to start the preseason but doesn't appear to have suffered a serious injury. While his next chance to suit up is Sunday's preseason matchup with the Lakers, there is no indication that the superstar forward will miss any regular-season action.