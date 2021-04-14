Antetokounmpo (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo was a full participant in practice Tuesday and was questionable heading into Wednesday's matchup. However, P.J. Tucker, Bobby Portis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo should see increased roles Wednesday. It's not yet clear whether Antetokounmpo will be able to return for the second half of a back-to-back set Thursday in Atlanta.