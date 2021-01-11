Antetokounmpo (back) will play in Monday's game against Orlando.

After a one-game absence due to a sore back, Antetokounmpo will return to action Monday night as the Bucks begin a three-game week. Over his last five games, Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocks.