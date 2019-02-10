Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Removed from injury report
Antetokounmpo (knee) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against Chicago.
Antetokounmpo was held out of Saturday's contest due to right knee soreness, but he'll be ready to go against the Bulls. He'll presumably rejoin the first unit and should handle his usual workload unless things get out of hand early in Chicago.
