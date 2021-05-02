Antetokounmpo finished with 49 points (21-36 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, three blocked shots and a steal across 36 minutes in Sunday's 117-114 win over the Nets.

Antetokounmpo returned to the court after missing almost all of Friday's game against Chicago and came away victorious in a furious shot-for-shot battle with Kevin Durant. In what could be a possible playoff preview, the game was a virtual dead heat to the final second, with the All-Star illustrating his fantasy value when a game is hotly contested. Antetokounmpo tends to fade in blowout games and as the league schedule winds down, fantasy managers should be prepared to see him take a seat for rest occasionally before the playoffs.