Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Returns to action
Antetokounmpo had 23 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 123-102 victory over the Bulls.
Antetkounmpo was eased back into action Monday, accounting for 23 points. The game was basically another training run for the Bucks who continue to blow teams out with regularity. Antetokounmpo had missed the two previous games with a back concern and given the Bucks standing, he could be managed moving forward. This is unlikely to have a massive impact on his overall value but is just something to keep an eye on.
