Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Returns to practice Wednesday
Antetokounmpo (personal) returned to practice Wednesday, Lance Allen of NBC Milwaukee reports.
Antetokounmpo didn't play during Monday's preseason opener while taking time off due to the death of his father over the weekend. He's re-joined the time for Wednesday's practice, however, and should be expected to play against Indiana unless word comes otherwise.
