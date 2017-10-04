Play

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Returns to practice Wednesday

Antetokounmpo (personal) returned to practice Wednesday, Lance Allen of NBC Milwaukee reports.

Antetokounmpo didn't play during Monday's preseason opener while taking time off due to the death of his father over the weekend. He's re-joined the time for Wednesday's practice, however, and should be expected to play against Indiana unless word comes otherwise.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball