Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo is out for Friday's game against the Knicks with a right calf strain.
Head coach Doc Rivers said Wednesday that Antetokounmpo is inching towards his return to the floor, but that won't happen Friday. The All-Star forward's next chance to play comes Sunday in Chicago. Kyle Kuzma should continue to start at power forward and remains worth streaming in most fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Progressing, unlikely for Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out again Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Not available Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Deems self '100 percent'•