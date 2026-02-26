default-cbs-image
Antetokounmpo is out for Friday's game against the Knicks with a right calf strain.

Head coach Doc Rivers said Wednesday that Antetokounmpo is inching towards his return to the floor, but that won't happen Friday. The All-Star forward's next chance to play comes Sunday in Chicago. Kyle Kuzma should continue to start at power forward and remains worth streaming in most fantasy leagues.

