Antetokounmpo (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 against Miami, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo arrived to the arena in a walking boot, but he was able to go through some light shooting during pregame warmups. Ultimately, however, the Bucks have ruled the likely two-time-MVP out of Tuesday's contest after he re-sprained his right ankle during Game 4 on Sunday. Without Antetokounmpo, the Bucks will turn to Khris Middleton as their No. 1 offensive option in a win-or-go-home scenario. Marvin Williams and Ersan Ilyasova will likely pick up increased minutes in Antetokounpo's absence.
