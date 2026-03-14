Antetokounmpo (calf) is out for Saturday's game against the Hawks, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Antetokounmpo will sit out the first half of the Bucks' back-to-back set as the team continues to manage his right calf injury. In his absence, Bobby Portis and Jericho Sims are expected to handle the bulk of the frontcourt minutes. Antetokounmpo's next chance to return will be Sunday's home matchup against the Pacers, and it's likely he suits up for it.