Antetokounmpo (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

Antetokounmpo's injury-plagued 2025-26 campaign will officially come to an end, and he'll finish the season with averages of 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 combined steals-plus-blocks in 28.9 minutes per contest over a career-low 36 regular-season appearances. While he is eligible to sign an extension with the Bucks on Oct. 1, there is uncertainty surrounding the two-time MVP's future in Milwaukee. He holds a player option for the 2027-28 campaign.