Antetokounmpo (hamstring) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo practiced on Monday and was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update, but the Bucks will err on the side of caution and will hold out their franchise player for a second straight game. In his absence, there will be more usage available for guys like Bobby Portis, Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard.
