Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out Friday

Antetokounmpo (hip) is out Friday against the Wizards, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Quad soreness and a bruised left hip following a win over the Rockets will prevent Antetokounmpo from playing Friday. With him out of the picture, expanded roles could be handed to Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson (hip).

