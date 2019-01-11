Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out Friday
Antetokounmpo (hip) is out Friday against the Wizards, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Quad soreness and a bruised left hip following a win over the Rockets will prevent Antetokounmpo from playing Friday. With him out of the picture, expanded roles could be handed to Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson (hip).
