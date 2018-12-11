Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out Monday
Antetokounmpo has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Cavaliers with neck soreness.
It's unsure when Antetokounmpo suffered the neck injury, as he played 37 minutes in the Bucks' previous game. His absence will create a large void in the Bucks' rotation, as he is averaging 34.0 minutes per game. Ersan Ilyasova could slide into the starting lineup in his place. His status is uncertain for the Bucks' next game, Wednesday against Indiana, and he should be considered questionable for that contest.
